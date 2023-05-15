Kampli woman, kin among 7 killed in Andhra accident

Kampli woman, 3 siblings among 7 killed in accident in Andhra Pradesh

The accident occurred when the victims, part of a 15-member group, were returning to their native after visiting Tirumala temple

DHNS
DHNS, Kampli (Ballari District),
  • May 15 2023, 22:53 ist
  • updated: May 16 2023, 06:52 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Seven people, including a woman from Kampli and her three siblings, were killed in a head-on collision between a Trax Cruiser and a lorry on Chitravati bridge near Kondapur village of YSR district in Andhra Pradesh in the early hours of Monday.

The accident occurred when the victims, part of a 15-member group, were returning to their native after visiting Tirumala temple.

Lakshmidevi alias Bujji (40), a resident of Kampli, her sisters Subhadra, Suma and Peddakka, her son Dilipkumar Reddy, a boy identified as Sunil Kumar and the Cruiser driver perished in the accident.

Meghana Reddy, Lakshmidevi’s daughter who is said to be critical, is undergoing treatment at KIMS Savera Hospital in Anantapur.

As if that wasn’t bad enough, Lakshmidevi’s husband Bhaskar Reddy sustained injuries in a bike accident while rushing to the accident spot. He is said to be out of
danger.

 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

kampli
Accident
Andhra Pradesh

Related videos

What's Brewing

‘Industry partnerships, new funding key to research'

‘Industry partnerships, new funding key to research'

Another reminder of doctors’ vulnerability

Another reminder of doctors’ vulnerability

Parties must promote women, youth leaders

Parties must promote women, youth leaders

World's oldest dog celebrates 31st birthday

World's oldest dog celebrates 31st birthday

Curran under fire as IPL record price tag weighs heavy

Curran under fire as IPL record price tag weighs heavy

EAM says 'aapke muh mein ghee-shakkar' in Sweden

EAM says 'aapke muh mein ghee-shakkar' in Sweden

Cong's free power promise: Villagers refuse to pay bill

Cong's free power promise: Villagers refuse to pay bill

Offices in Haryana can now serve liquor to employees

Offices in Haryana can now serve liquor to employees

'Raghav & I overwhelmed with the love', says Parineeti

'Raghav & I overwhelmed with the love', says Parineeti

 