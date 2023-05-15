Kampli woman, 3 siblings among 7 killed in accident in Andhra Pradesh

Seven people, including a woman from Kampli and her three siblings, were killed in a head-on collision between a Trax Cruiser and a lorry on Chitravati bridge near Kondapur village of YSR district in Andhra Pradesh in the early hours of Monday.

The accident occurred when the victims, part of a 15-member group, were returning to their native after visiting Tirumala temple.

Lakshmidevi alias Bujji (40), a resident of Kampli, her sisters Subhadra, Suma and Peddakka, her son Dilipkumar Reddy, a boy identified as Sunil Kumar and the Cruiser driver perished in the accident.

Meghana Reddy, Lakshmidevi’s daughter who is said to be critical, is undergoing treatment at KIMS Savera Hospital in Anantapur.

As if that wasn’t bad enough, Lakshmidevi’s husband Bhaskar Reddy sustained injuries in a bike accident while rushing to the accident spot. He is said to be out of

danger.