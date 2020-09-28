Activists stop buses at Central Bus Stand in Belagavi

Kannada activists stop buses at Central Bus Stand in Belagavi

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Sep 28 2020, 09:09 ist
  • updated: Sep 28 2020, 09:09 ist
Activists of Karnataka Navnirman Sene staging demonstration at the exit gate of Central Bus Stand in Belagavi on Monday blocking movement of buses during the protest against Farm Bills. Credit: DH Photo

Activists of Karnataka Navnirman Sene supporting the farmers' protest against the government's contentious Farm Bills blocked the movement of buses at the Central Bus Stand here on Monday morning.

Led by Babu Sangodi, they expressed their ire against the government for bringing in laws that will affect the farmers dearly and demanded that such laws be withdrawn immediately.

Later in the day, farmers' organisations are expected to stage a protest rally from the city to Suvarna Vidhana Soudha.

Normal life prevailed in the city  in the morning.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
Bandh
Belagavi
Farm Bills
Land Reforms Act

What's Brewing

As Covid-19 shuts schools, children begin to go to work

As Covid-19 shuts schools, children begin to go to work

Wildlife Week: Make it meaningful

Wildlife Week: Make it meaningful

DH Toon | PM reminds of India's story-telling tradition

DH Toon | PM reminds of India's story-telling tradition

This QR code lets you trace where your banana came from

This QR code lets you trace where your banana came from

 