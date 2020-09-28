Kannada activists stop buses at Central Bus Stand in Belagavi

Activists of Karnataka Navnirman Sene supporting the farmers' protest against the government's contentious Farm Bills blocked the movement of buses at the Central Bus Stand here on Monday morning.

Led by Babu Sangodi, they expressed their ire against the government for bringing in laws that will affect the farmers dearly and demanded that such laws be withdrawn immediately.

Later in the day, farmers' organisations are expected to stage a protest rally from the city to Suvarna Vidhana Soudha.

Normal life prevailed in the city in the morning.