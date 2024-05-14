Google I/O 2024: Here's what to expect at the annual developers conclave

Google is all geared up to host the annual developer event I/O 2024 in Shoreline Amphitheatre at the company's HQ, Mountain View, California.
It is scheduled to kick off with Alphabet Inc. (& Google) CEO Sundar Pichai's keynote presentation at 10:00 PT (10:30 pm IST).
Improvements to Gemini
Just hours before the programme, Google teased a video of generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI)-powered chatbot Gemini describing the I/O 2024 stage being set up at Shoreline Amphitheatre.
One more day until #GoogleIO! We’re feeling 🤩. See you tomorrow for the latest news about AI, Search and more. pic.twitter.com/QiS1G8GBf9— Google (@Google) May 13, 2024
It hinted that the Google Gemini will get the Vision and Voice feature similar to OpenAI's recently announced GPT-4o omnimodal chatbot.
With the vision feature, the chatbot will be able to understand queries in video/images and also be able to read text or equations or software on a desktop monitor to offer the solution instantly.
The conversation will be similar to how humans communicate with each other.
Just a few hours ago, OpenAI performed a live demo, where GPT-4o tutored the kid with a step-by-step guide to find the value of Sine α of a triangle (Note: Sine α is the ratio of the length of the opposite side to the length of the hypotenuse).
Google will further deepen the integration of Gemini on Android phones to deliver a similar user experience.
Similarly, Google is also expected to incorporate Gemini capabilities into Maps, Lens, and other core apps to improve the user experience on all supported devices with Android and iOS.
Android 15
Google has already released a developer preview of Android 15 to testers, but there is very little information on what new features will be coming with.
One feature that is certain to come is satellite connectivity. Google's Pixel 8 series and select premium Android phones are expected to get this in the Android 15 update.
It will allow Android phone owners to send emergency SOS messages with location details via low-orbit satellites to local emergency responders and dear ones preselected in the contact list. This will come in handy when users get lost while trekking in forests or hilly regions with no cellular network.
Android 15 logo.
Picture credit: Google
The developer preview version has also confirmed that Android 15 will bring new capabilities to the PDF reader. Once updated to the latest version, the PDF reader will support password-protected files, annotations, form editing, searching, and selection with copy option.
And, Android 15 is expected to improve the phone's battery efficiency in terms of allocating power to most used apps and block unused apps from draining the battery. Also, the new update is expected to improve the performance of the device.
Google Pixel 8a.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
More new features of Android 15 will be revealed later tonight. Google will also be announcing the new version of Wear OS for watches.
Hardware
As the company has already unveiled Pixel 8a last week, there won't be any new announcement related to hardware on Tuesday.
In a related development, Apple is slated to host World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024 event next month (June 10-14).
Latest reports have indicated that the Cupertino-based company is expected to introduce ChatGPT-powered Siri and also bring more generative AI-based features to all its devices.
Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.