Karnataka: Accident involving KSRTC bus and car claims 6 lives

Six persons died in an accident between a car and a KSRTC bus at Sampaje, situated on the border of Kodagu-DK, on Friday.
The car was bound for Mangaluru from Madikeri while the bus was bound for Madikeri. The mishap occurred near a petrol bunk in Sampaje.
Read | Punjab accident: Truck runs over pilgrims, seven killed, 20 injured
They hail from Malavalli in Mandya and a total of nine members of two families were bound for Mangaluru for a tour. Of the deceased, two are women, two men and two children. The condition of two persons including a child is said to be serious.
Madikeri rural police have visited the spot. The injured have been shifted to a hospital in Sullia in Dakshina Kannada. More details are awaited.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
JUICE mission to explore Jupiter’s icy moons
Is Mumbai street food Vada Pav a truly Indian food?
Endangered Rufous-necked Hornbill spotted in Kalimpong
Newfound fossils shed light on bat evolution
Art series places B’luru landmarks in US settings
DH Toon: As Cong infighting continues in Rajasthan...
How content is customised on social media to woo voters
As Earth warms, more droughts suck soil, plants dry
Tigers are thriving. Are forests keeping up?