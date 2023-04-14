Karnataka: Accident involving KSRTC bus and car claims 6 lives

Six persons died in an accident between a car and a KSRTC bus at Sampaje, situated on the border of Kodagu-DK, on Friday.

The car was bound for Mangaluru from Madikeri while the bus was bound for Madikeri. The mishap occurred near a petrol bunk in Sampaje.

Read | Punjab accident: Truck runs over pilgrims, seven killed, 20 injured

They hail from Malavalli in Mandya and a total of nine members of two families were bound for Mangaluru for a tour. Of the deceased, two are women, two men and two children. The condition of two persons including a child is said to be serious.

Madikeri rural police have visited the spot. The injured have been shifted to a hospital in Sullia in Dakshina Kannada. More details are awaited.