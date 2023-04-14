K'taka: Accident involving bus, car claims 6 lives

Karnataka: Accident involving KSRTC bus and car claims 6 lives

Two men, women and children are among those deceased

Naina J A
Naina J A
  Apr 14 2023
  • updated: Apr 14 2023, 18:35 ist
The mangled remains of a car which met with an accident at Sampaje. Credit: Special arrangement

Six persons died in an accident between a car and a KSRTC bus at Sampaje, situated on the border of Kodagu-DK, on Friday. 

The car was bound for Mangaluru from Madikeri while the bus was bound for Madikeri. The mishap occurred near a petrol bunk in Sampaje. 

They hail from Malavalli in Mandya and a total of nine members of two families were bound for Mangaluru for a tour. Of the deceased, two are women, two men and two children. The condition of two persons including a child is said to be serious.

Madikeri rural police have visited the spot. The injured have been shifted to a hospital in Sullia in Dakshina Kannada.  More details are awaited. 

