Karnataka activists seek help for tribals hit by rain fury

Tribal activists have urged the State government to provide writing and stationery materials to the children living in the tribal hamlets in HD Kote and other taluks in Mysuru district.

Mangala of 'IT For Change', a voluntary organisation, has written a letter to Uma Mahadevan, Additional Chief Secretary of the Panchayat Raj department, in this connection, on Monday.

“The children need books, pens and other stationery items for studies and tarpaulins to cover their sheds for protection from rains. Most of the tribal people are landless and their settlements lack basic infrastructure and amenities. The tribal hamlets in HD Kote, deemed to be the most backward taluk, Hunsur, Periyapatna and Nanjangud taluks of Mysuru district are far away from towns.The tribal people depend on daily-wage work for a living in neighbouring towns. Following incessant rains in the region, since the past 15 days, the roads have been damaged. Even if they can commute, there is no work in towns, affecting their lives badly,” the letter reads.

Track rain-related updates here

“Most of the tribals live in huts with thatched roofs mostly covered with an additional layer of plastic sheets or worn out tarpaulins. So they are finding it difficult to protect their belongings from the rains as the roofs of their shelters are seeping,” the letter reads.

“Despite the difficulties of the families, tribal children are pursuing education. However, the parents are finding it difficult to buy them books and stationery items required for their studies. The teachers of the schools, where the tribal students are studying, have appealed for help. They list the hamlets in DB Kuppe, Maleyuru, Maanimoole, Thimmana Hosahalli, Aanemala, Goluru, Baavali, Balle, Maala, Dooranakatte, Aralalli, Chanagundi, Vaderahalli, Madalli, Vijayagiri, Bharatavaadi, Veeranahosahalli, where the families and students need assistance. The teachers are specific on help in the form of notebooks, pens and stationery items and tarpaulins, not money,” the letter reads.

Meanwhile, Vinay Sreenivasa, an activist has tweeted, tagging Secretary for Social Welfare Captain P Manivannan, drawing the attention to the living conditions of the tribals, with photos of their huts. The tweet reads: “Sir, this is the condition of adivasi communities living in N Begur Haadi, other haadis of Antarsanthe hobli, HD Kote taluk, Mysuru. With rains, even books of children are damaged. Can proper housing, dignified livelihood be provided?”