Karnataka: Animal skulls found in Holenarasipur

Hundreds of skulls, said to be that of dogs and pigs, were found near Kollihalla, near Sooranahalli, in the taluk, on Sunday, which has given rise to anxiety and suspicion.

The skulls were found disposed of in an isolated area near Kollihalla. It is suspected that the miscreants might have killed the animals for meat and had dumped the remains here.

Animal lovers have demanded that the authorities concerned should immediately conduct a probe and expose the truth behind the inhuman act.

PSI Mohan Krishna said, the experts have visited the spot for inspection and have identified the skulls of pigs. A probe would be conducted, he said.