Karnataka: Dakshina Kannada raises language awareness through coronavirus masks

Naina J A, DHNS ,
  • Jun 19 2020, 16:07 ist
  • updated: Jun 19 2020, 16:10 ist
Pradeep Kumar Kalkura wearing a mask with Kannada alphabet 'Ka.' DH Photo

Kannada Sahitya Parishat of Dakshina Kannada unit has initiated awareness of the Kannada language through mask.

On Mask day, organised by the district administration, masks with 'Ka' alphabet were distributed among the public.

Kannada Sahitya Parishat of Dakshina Kannada unit President Pradeep Kumar Kalkura said "along with creating awareness to check the spread of COVID-19, there is a need to save Kannada and culture associated with it. Hence, masks with the 'Ka' alphabet have been distributed."

For a healthy society, there is a need to wear a mask mandatorily while in public places, he said.

Karnataka
Dakshina Kannada
masks
Coronavirus
COVID-19

