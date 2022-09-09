Karnataka farmer dies as out-of-control car hits two scooters

A 50-year-old man was killed and three others, including two children, were injured after a car hit two scooters at K Gollahalli Village near Kumbalgodu off Mysuru Road, on Friday morning.

Kaggalipura police said the car with five first-year BBA students from a private college in Jigani, including two women, lost control of the four-wheeler at 8.45 am near K Gollahalli village when the driver Vijay tried avoiding a motorbike coming in the opposite direction.

The car hit the first scooter with Giriyappa, a farmer from Kulle Gowdanapalya, and tossed it outside of the road. Giriyappa and two children from his village — Yogitha, 10, and Charitha, 8, — who were riding pillion with him were injured.

The farmer was taken to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Yogitha and Charitha had fractured their legs, while Lathesh, riding the other two-wheeler that the car had hit, has injuries all over his body. All three are getting treated at the hospital and are not out of danger, a senior police officer said.

Students escape unhurt

The five classmates in the car, all aged 19, were heading to Manchanabele Dam. The two women travelling in the car had left the accident spot before police could arrive. None of the five students sustained injuries.

Police have impounded all three vehicles involved in the accident. Vinod, a Kanakapura native, possessed a driving licence and tested negative for alcohol and drugs, a senior police officer said.