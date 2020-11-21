Karnataka government finally decides to lease out Mysore Sugar factory

Amidst opposition by farmers, the Karnataka government has decided to lease out the Mysore Sugar (MySugar) factory in Mandya.

The government has decided to lease the factory for a period of 40 years on the lines of Pandavapura Sahakari Sakkare Karkhane (PSSK), which has been taken on lease by a company founded by MLA Murugesh Nirani.

It has to be noted that earlier too, the government had planned to lease out the factory. But, it was dropped, due to severe opposition by the farmers.

The government had decided to run the factory under Operation and Management (O&M) system.

Even District In-charge Minister K C Narayana Gowda and MP A Sumalatha had said that the factory will be given on O&M system.

The farmers allege that the government is favouring some industrialists.

The government has constituted a sub-committee to over see the lease procedure. As per the order, the factory is leased to protect the interest of the farmers and to give a new lease of life to the factory.