Karnataka: Government survey puts 59 lakh households at COVID-19 risk

Suraksha P
Suraksha P, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 05 2020, 00:28 ist
  • updated: Jun 05 2020, 01:22 ist
The government has done surveying 1.36 crore households until Wednesday on their level of vulnerability to Covid-19, which is 80.64% of the 1.68 crore households it set out to survey in the state.

The survey found 58,87,023 households under risk category. At least one member of 1.67 lakh households have Covid-19 symptoms like fever, cough or cold.

It also revealed that 56,07,783 households have senior citizens and 15,05,824 of them have seniors with comorbidity conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes, or a cardiac problem. The number of households with pregnant and lactating women are 4,66,882.

If the household has any of the four categories of people, it is deemed vulnerable and needs follow-up on the condition of its members. The households having both senior citizens and pregnant women are recorded in both those categories, but they are counted only once in the risk category needing follow-up.

Karnataka
Coronavirus
COVID-19

