Karnataka govt to take corrective step in Mysuru temple demolition incident: CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai promised that the government would take all possible steps to put an end to the demolition of temples in Karnataka. It would also respond to the sentiments of the people of Mysuru district, who are hut by the incident, within the legal framework.

Inaugurating state BJP executive committee meeting at Trishul convention hall, here on Sunday, he said, "The state has witnessed an incident which would pave the way for disturbance of pace. The demolition of the temple in the Mysuru district is unfortunate. The officials took some hasty decisions without thinking of the consequences. The government would take the corrective administrative and legal steps." He also stated that the government is determined to rectify the mistake that has taken place in Mysuru.

Referring to the various communities' demand for hike in reservation for employment and education, he said, "Aspirations of people of various communities have increased following the rise in population over the years. They are seeking reservations in education employment. The government is committed to find out a permanent solution to it and safeguard their interests."

Commenting on the upcoming polls, he said the party would consider each election seriously. BJP obtained a complete majority in the elections to Belagavi corporation for the first time by winning 35 seats out of 58 and fared well in Hubballi-Dharwad corporation polls. The party also improved its performance in Kalaburgi city corporation from nine seats to 24.

