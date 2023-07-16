Leopard that killed 6-yr-old in K'taka's Hanur trapped

Karnataka: Leopard suspected of killing 6-year-old girl in Hanur taluk caught in trap

Following the attack incidents, forest department placed cages at six places and also installed 30 CCTV cameras to monitor its movement.

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, Hanur (Chamarajanagar dist),
  • Jul 16 2023, 14:49 ist
  • updated: Jul 16 2023, 14:49 ist
The leopard inside one of the traps set by the forest department. Credit: Special Arrangement

A leopard fell into a trap laid by the Forest department at Siddeshwara Betta, near Madhuvanahalli, in Kollegal taluk, Chamarajanagar district, on Saturday night.

It is suspected that it might be the same leopard that had attacked a girl at Kaggilagundi in Hanur taluk, and a farmer in Kanchagalli village. The first victim, identified as 6-year-old Susheela had suffered serious injuries in the attack succumbed on Friday night.

The Forest department has been conducting operations since 19 days to capture the leopard and the officials had also claimed that the leopard had strayed into Male Mahadeshwara hills limits.

A video clip of the movement of a leopard was circulated on social media recently. The locals suspected that it might be the same leopard that had attacked the duo.

Following the attack incidents, the Forest department had placed cages at six places and also installed 30 CCTV cameras to monitor its movement.

On Saturday night, the leopard fell into one of the traps. The department personnel on patrol found the leopard on Sunday morning. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Hanur taluk
Karnataka
Leopard attack
wildlife
India News
Chamarajanagar

Related videos

What's Brewing

Bond between India and France transcends time: PM Modi

Bond between India and France transcends time: PM Modi

Google doodle celebrates Zarina Hashmi's 86th birthday

Google doodle celebrates Zarina Hashmi's 86th birthday

R Madhavan attends dinner hosted by Macron for PM Modi

R Madhavan attends dinner hosted by Macron for PM Modi

Well-equipped stadiums to be set up in Latur: minister

Well-equipped stadiums to be set up in Latur: minister

Caught in deluge: Floods in India’s ill-equipped cities

Caught in deluge: Floods in India’s ill-equipped cities

SP denies Abhishek Bachchan contesting from Prayagraj

SP denies Abhishek Bachchan contesting from Prayagraj

 