Karnataka: Leopard suspected of killing 6-year-old girl in Hanur taluk caught in trap

A leopard fell into a trap laid by the Forest department at Siddeshwara Betta, near Madhuvanahalli, in Kollegal taluk, Chamarajanagar district, on Saturday night.

It is suspected that it might be the same leopard that had attacked a girl at Kaggilagundi in Hanur taluk, and a farmer in Kanchagalli village. The first victim, identified as 6-year-old Susheela had suffered serious injuries in the attack succumbed on Friday night.

The Forest department has been conducting operations since 19 days to capture the leopard and the officials had also claimed that the leopard had strayed into Male Mahadeshwara hills limits.

A video clip of the movement of a leopard was circulated on social media recently. The locals suspected that it might be the same leopard that had attacked the duo.

Following the attack incidents, the Forest department had placed cages at six places and also installed 30 CCTV cameras to monitor its movement.

On Saturday night, the leopard fell into one of the traps. The department personnel on patrol found the leopard on Sunday morning.