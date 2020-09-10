Karnataka Minister Prabhu Chauhan tests positive for Covid-19

Karnataka's Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chauhan tested positive for Covid-19.
Chauhan was in home quarantine after his car driver, gun man and personal assistant contracted the virus on September 8.
On Wednesday, the minister underwent Covid-19 test and the results came back positive.
Minister's special officer Shivakumar Katte appealed to those who came in contact with the minister to undergo Covid-19 test.
