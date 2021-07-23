Karnataka SSLC results by August 10: Suresh Kumar

Karnataka SSLC results by August 10: Suresh Kumar

The Minister said reopening of schools for the academic year 2021-2022 will be decided after a meeting on Monday

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Chamarajanagar,
  • Jul 23 2021, 17:25 ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2021, 17:25 ist
S Suresh Kumar. Credit: DH file photo

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar said that SSLC results will be declared by August 10.

Speaking to reporters here, the Minister said reopening of schools for the academic year 2021-2022 will be decided after a meeting convened on Monday.

The matter of private school fee is before the high court and the case will be taken up for hearing on August 2, he said.

