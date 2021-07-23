Karnataka SSLC results by August 10: Suresh Kumar

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar said that SSLC results will be declared by August 10.
Speaking to reporters here, the Minister said reopening of schools for the academic year 2021-2022 will be decided after a meeting convened on Monday.
The matter of private school fee is before the high court and the case will be taken up for hearing on August 2, he said.
