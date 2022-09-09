K'taka student kills self over low NEET score

Karnataka student kills self over low NEET score

The student had gone into depression after having discovered that he had scored 140 in the NEET exam at a Cyber Cafe

DHNS
DHNS, Udupi,
  • Sep 09 2022, 03:56 ist
  • updated: Sep 09 2022, 03:56 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

An 18 year-old student dejected on not securing expected marks in NEET reportedly ended his life by jumping into the river near Herikudru bridge on Kundapur-Byndoor highway on Thursday.

The student was identified as Saeesh Shetty, alias Nikki, son of Raghuveer Shetty of Waderahobli. Saeesh who had completed his PU in a college in Shivamogga had gone into depression after having discovered that he had scored 140 in the NEET exam at a Cyber Cafe.

Eyewitnesses told the police that around noon, Saeesh was seen parking his cycle and keeping his phone on the bridge. He had jumped into the river by the time they realised what was going on. Kundapur DySP Srikanth summoned diving experts to fish out the body. Due to heavy rains, the level of water had increased.

Thus the search operation was withdrawn due to bad weather. A case was registered at the Kundapur police station, sources added.

Karnataka News
NEET

