About 500 villages were flooded as the Kagina river was in spate. Though the rain receded, flooding has left the villagers in tatters.

Thousands of agricultural fields were marooned in flood water. Due to unavailability of drinking water, residents of the village were seen lining up to collect water from water tanker. A verbal duel also ensued between villagers and officials as the officials did not respond to villagers' pleas on Thursday.