KCCI writes to PMO, Nitin Gadkari on collapse of Shiradi Ghat

The Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has appealed to the PMO and Union Minister of Road Transport and Highway Nitin Gadkari to initiate immediate measures to temporarily restore the connectivity on Shiradi Ghat to avoid the mounting chaos and hardships.

The damage to the Shiradi Ghat on NH 75 at Donigal in Sakleshpura of Hassan district has disrupted the movement of vehicles including bulk goods carriers.

KCCI president Isaac Vas stressed the need for a long-term plan to concretise and restore the ghat section of Shiradi Ghat.

Stating that Dakshina Kannada district is located on the west coast of India, having the New Mangalore Port and the only major port located in Karnataka, he said the port plays a significant role in economic activities and caters to the country’s critical needs. Along with the districts of Uttara Kannada and Udupi, the Dakshina Kannada district is connected to Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh by NH 75 which winds its way east through the Shiradi Ghats. This highway is most critical, and it serves as a lifeline to the economic activities of the three coastal districts and EXIM trade.

EXIM shipments in containers and bulk from across the hinterlands, right from Bengaluru to Tumakuru, Kunigal, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, Kushalnagar and Mysuru use the New Mangalore Port travel on this stretch to reach the port. In addition, since the New Mangalore Port is one of the largest LPG import ports, the LPG is transported to the hinterland daily.

Approximately 150 bullet tankers supply LPG to Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh through this route. If this road is disconnected, it disrupts the entire supply chain of the LPG, explained the KCCI president.

The NH 75 is also of strategic importance to India’s interests due to the presence of Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL), Indian Strategic Petroleum

Reserves Limited (ISPRL), Naval Base at Karwar, upcoming Indian Coast Guard Academy and other important assets in the region.The disruption in the movement of traffic on Shiradi Ghat has caused significant disruptions to trade and commerce. As a result, there will be a shortage of LPG and agricultural products, the KCCI president said.

Consequently, farmers' livelihood will be affected. Furthermore, the total industry of EXIM shipments will also be disrupted, resulting in loss to the country and hardship to the common man, he added in the appeal.