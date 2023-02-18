Kodagu: Elephant dies after falling into cement septic tank

An elephant allegedly died after falling into a cement septic tank at Elaneerugundi estate in Somwarpet taluk in Kodagu district.

The female elephant which had strayed into the estate from Nidtha reserve forest on Friday late night accidentally fell into the cement tank and died, said DCF Poovaiah.

It was an old toilet pit and was not in use. The body of elephant has been removed. The cause of death will be known after the post mortem report reaches the department, said RFO Praful Shetty.