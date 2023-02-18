Kodagu: Elephant dies after falling into cement septic tank

Kodagu: Elephant dies after falling into septic tank

The cause of death will be known after the post mortem, said RFO Praful Shetty

Naina J A
Naina J A
  • Feb 18 2023, 14:36 ist
  Feb 18 2023
Elephant. Credit: iStock Images

An elephant allegedly died after falling into a cement septic tank at Elaneerugundi estate in Somwarpet taluk in Kodagu district. 

The female elephant which had strayed into the estate from Nidtha reserve forest on Friday late night accidentally fell into the cement tank and died, said DCF Poovaiah. 

It was an old toilet pit and was not in use. The body of elephant has been removed. The cause of death will be known after the post mortem report reaches the department, said RFO Praful Shetty. 

Kodagu district
elephant
Karnataka
Karnataka News

