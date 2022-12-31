KSE asks Congress, JD(S) to support BJP govt on reservation stand

Reacting to KPCC President D K Shivakumar's remark that the formation of a separate category for Vokkaliga and Lingayats is only a political gimmick, MLA and former minister K S Eshwarappa taunted that one can't expect to get ten children instantly after marriage. One must wait to get the desirable results, he said.

The Bommai-led government in Karnataka has taken the first step towards providing reservation to both communities, he said. This step may pave the way for a new reservation system and discussions on what percentage of reservation may have to be shifted out of Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) of the society are still going on. Besides, the possibility of including other backward classes in the newly formed categories is in progress. He urged the leaders of Congress and JD(S) to extend support to the government's stand in this regard.

Stating that Union Home Minister Amit Shah is the second Vallabhbhai Patel of India, he said the country has not witnessed terrorist activities after Shah took charge as home minister Congress leaders D K Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah must stop wooing terrorists for political gains, KSE said.