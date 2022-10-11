KSRTC to introduce package tours during weekend, Deepavali

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) Chairman M Chandrappa said that the Mangaluru KSRTC division has been asked to introduce package tours during weekends to connect the major temples Dakshina Kannada.

At least five to 10 KSRTC buses will operate under the package tours. In case of an increase in demand from the public, more buses will be operated.

Buoyed by the success of Mangaluru Dasara Darshana package tour, the KSRTC division has been asked to work on the modalities for weekend tour packages. "If any such demand comes to the Puttur division, they will also introduce such tour packages," he said. On the lines of Mangaluru Dasara Darshana package, a tour package will be introduced for 'Deepavali' from October 21 to 27. Kundapura and Udupi will also be included under the tour package to cover Mandarthi Sri Durgaparameshwari Temple and Kollur Sri Mookambika Temple.

Further, he said more KSRTC buses will be introduced between Chitradurga and Mangaluru.

Free bus pass

The KSRTC has started issuing bus passes free of cost to registered building and other construction workers using which they can travel a distance of 45 km from the point they board a bus, Chandrappa said.

He said nearly 37 lakh labourers are registered in the state. The labour department has issued an order to issue passes for one lakh labourers. All the registered labourers will be covered in a phased manner.

The scheme was envisaged in the aftermath of the Covid-induced crisis, which added to the financial problem of the labourers. The passes will have to be renewed after three months. The money will be reimbursed by the labour department from the labour welfare board. For each free bus pass, the department will reimburse Rs 1,400 per month to the KSRTC.

In Mangaluru division (Mangaluru, Udupi, Kundapura), 672 applications have been received, 296 passes have been printed and 376 passes are pending for printing. While in Puttur division (Puttur, Madikeri, Sullia, B C Road and Dharmasthala), 1,268 applications were received, 366 cards have been printed and 902 cards are pending for printing, he said.



No funds under Smart City Mission

Stating that no funds have been earmarked under Smart City Mission in Mangaluru for the development of a state-of-the-art bus stand, he said, "I will pressurise the authorities from Smart City Mission to earmark at least Rs 100 crore for the bus stand. A state-of-the art bus stand is being built at a cost of Rs 126 crore in Davangere and Rs 100 crore was earmarked under Smart City Mission for the same while Rs 26 crore was released by the KSRTC. Similarly in Tumakuru, Rs 84 crore was earmarked for a bus stand under the Smart City Mission. The Mangaluru division has eight-acre land to develop a bus stand for the convenience of the people," he said.