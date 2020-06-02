Leopard dies in road mishap

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • Jun 02 2020, 15:59 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2020, 16:00 ist
DH Photo

A three-year old female leopard died after it was hit by a goods carrier on Shiralakoppa-Hirekerur road in Shikaripur taluk on Monday night. 

According to forest department, the incident took place when the leopard was crossing the road at night. A team of forest officials led by veterinarian visited the spot and attempted to rescue the big cat.

But their efforts failed to produce desirable results. The carcass of the leopard will be burnt in forest area in the evening.

