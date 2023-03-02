Leopard shot dead in Uttara Kannada district

A three-year-old male leopard was shot dead and its limbs were chopped off near Murkawad range in Haliyal division of Uttara Kannada district.
The incident is said to have taken place three to four days ago and came to light on Wednesday. The carcass was dumped in a canal next to a sugarcane field. Wildlife activists suspect it to be a poaching incident. Forest officials have not ruled it out.
DCF Balachandra said they suspect the role of a sharpshooter hired by farmers of the region. "Farmers are harvesting sugarcane. They might have hired a shooter to kill the big cat," he said.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
What is China's game plan in Ukraine?
Starbucks launches olive oil coffee drinks in Italy
Rahul Gandhi sports new look on UK visit
Asia's longest cycle race kicks off from Kashmir
Family of late Kobe Bryant awarded $29M in photos case
Tinubu is Nigeria's president-elect after disputed poll
DH Toon | 'Identify 10 problems that AI can solve': PM
Surgeons must push for robots in OTs
Netanyahu is shattering Israeli society
Priyanka plays a spy in 'Citadel', first look out