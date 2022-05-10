Let BJP send me to jail, first response people's woes: DKS

KPCC President D K Shivakumar stated that let BJP send him either to Tihar Jail or Central Prison in Bengaluru. But the government must respond to the woes of people on a priority basis.

Speaking to media persons, here on Tuesday, he said, the Bommai-led government has stated that it would implement the Uttar Pradesh model with regard to the Azaan issue. But before doing it, the government must initiate action against BJP workers who are taking the law into their hands.

Slamming BJP for criticizing padayatra by Congress, he said, BJP leaders like L K Advani and Yediyurappa too had taken out rath yatra and padayatra in the past. What do BJP leaders term them? he questioned.