Lokayukta raid on Nirmithi Kendra project manager, drinking water dept official

Lokayukta raid on Nirmithi Kendra project manager

The Nirmithi Kendra office, Gangadhar's house in Jayanagara, petrol bunk at Ramanahalli and an under-construction resort were raided.

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Chikkamagaluru/Madikeri,
  • Jun 28 2023, 14:33 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2023, 14:35 ist
The house of Nirmithi Kendra Project Manager Gangadhar in Chikkamagaluru. Credit: Special Arrangement

Lokayukta sleuths conducted a raid on the house of Nirmithi Kendra Project Manager Gangadhar in Chikkamagaluru on the charges of amassing wealth disproportionate to his known source of income, on Wednesday.

The raids were conducted at Nirmithi Kendra office, his house at Jayanagara, petrol bunk at Ramanahalli and a resort which is under construction. More than 50 personnel led by Lokayukta DySP Tirumalesh conducted the raid and verified the documents.

The Lokayukta sleuths also conducted raids on Drinking Water and Sanitation Wing First Division Assistant Mohammed Basheer’s house at Gondibasavanahalli in Kushalnagar in Kodagu district. 

The raid was conducted by Lokayukta Deputy SP Pavan Kumar. 

