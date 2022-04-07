‘Love jihad’ alleged in interfaith marriage, girl’s parents stage protest

Members of the SSK community and Hindu outfits staged a huge protest in front of the Sub-urban police station here on Wednesday, alleging that a ‘Love Jihad’ with regard to the registered marriage of a Hindu girl with a Muslim boy.

The protest was staged till late at night, and it was withdrawn with a condition that the police should trace and hand over the girl to her family members before 12:00 noon on Thursday (April 7).

Sneha Damamghar of Unkal and Ibrahim Sayed of Keshwapur were in love with each other, and they married at the sub-registrar’s office in Gadag on February 11. The girl’s family members had filed a missing complaint on April 2. They along with the members of the community and Hindu outfits staged a protest on Wednesday after they learnt that she had married. They also sang bhajans and raised slogans.

The protesters charged that marriage was registered forging the signature of the girl. It is a ‘Love Jihad’ incident for conversion, and she was brainwashed. Action should also be taken against the sub-registrar, said SSK community leader Hanumanthsa Niranjan.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) Sahil Bagla said that the girl was traced and it was found that she had married. The investigation is still underway, he added.

Muthalik warns of intense stir

Sri Ram Sene chief Pramod Muthalik demanded suspension of Gadag sub-registrar, charging that he registered the marriage with fake documents.

‘Love Jihad’ through the conversion of Hindu girls into Islam is going on continuously. We also have information that MLA Prasad Abbayya is pressuring the police in favour of the boy. If the girl is not handed over to her family tomorrow (Thursday), the protest would be intensified, and the police would be responsible for the consequences, he warned.

