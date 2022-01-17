Man booked for threatening wife with nude video

Ripponpet police booked a case against a man for allegedly threatening his wife of uploading her nude video on social media networking sites if she fails to pay the remaining amount of dowry.

A woman has lodged a complaint at the police station against her husband Salman, a native of Sringeri in Chikkamagaluru district, her mother-in-law Saahira, father-in-law Shoukath Khan, and her relative Sameena.

In the complaint, the woman, a native of Huncha hobli in Hosanagar taluk said that she had married Salman eight months ago. As per the agreement, her family had not given the entire dowry to the man during the marriage. Her family had to pay the pending amount of Rs 1 lakh. However, despite a series of negotiations, she was being harassed for dowry.

Meanwhile, Salman had videographed his wife while she was naked without her knowledge. Later, he threatened that he would upload the video on social media if he is not given the remaining dowry amount. Later, he even divorced her. However, he continued threatening her even after she went to her native place, she alleged.

Check out latest DH videos here