Man murdered over marital issue in Davangere

A 52-year-old man was brutally murdered at Taralabalu circle in Channagiri town on Tuesday in connection with a marital case.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Zakir, a private bus agent, while the accused, who has been arrested, has been revealed to be Salim, a hamali worker in APMC.

According to reports, Zakir meddled with Salim's marital life, by convincing the latter's second wife to desert him and marry another man.

Enraged by this, Salim went to the Taralabalu circle on his bike and murdered Zakir when he was waiting to board a bus.

Salim, who was earlier married to Ruxana Banu, later married Fathima. Fathima, then following a meeting with Zakir at a mosque in Nallur town of the taluk, decided to marry Amjad.

It is believed that this was the reason behind the murder and a case has been registered at the Channagiri police station.

