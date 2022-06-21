Man murdered over marital issue in Davangere

Man murdered over marital issue in Davangere

According to reports, Zakir meddled with Salim's marital life, by convincing the latter's second wife to desert him and marry another man

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Davangere,
  • Jun 21 2022, 18:22 ist
  • updated: Jun 21 2022, 18:22 ist

A 52-year-old man was brutally murdered at Taralabalu circle in Channagiri town on Tuesday in connection with a marital case. 

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Zakir, a private bus agent, while the accused, who has been arrested, has been revealed to be Salim, a hamali worker in APMC.

According to reports, Zakir meddled with Salim's marital life, by convincing the latter's second wife to desert him and marry another man.

Enraged by this, Salim went to the Taralabalu circle on his bike and murdered Zakir when he was waiting to board a bus.

Salim, who was earlier married to Ruxana Banu, later married Fathima. Fathima, then following a meeting with Zakir at a mosque in Nallur town of the taluk, decided to marry Amjad.

It is believed that this was the reason behind the murder and a case has been registered at the Channagiri police station.
 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Davangere
murder

What's Brewing

Climate crisis: The affluent must start eating local

Climate crisis: The affluent must start eating local

Musk's child seeks name change to sever ties with him

Musk's child seeks name change to sever ties with him

PM Modi inaugurates International Day of Yoga at Mysuru

PM Modi inaugurates International Day of Yoga at Mysuru

Millions affected by devastating floods in Bangladesh

Millions affected by devastating floods in Bangladesh

Gear up for the ‘planetary parade’ from June 22 to 26

Gear up for the ‘planetary parade’ from June 22 to 26

You don't have to be an artist to be creative!

You don't have to be an artist to be creative!

Healing the mind and body with a yogic lifestyle

Healing the mind and body with a yogic lifestyle

Bird hits, trees cause for concern at Patna airport

Bird hits, trees cause for concern at Patna airport

No nukes? Ukraine-Russian war to shape world's arsenal

No nukes? Ukraine-Russian war to shape world's arsenal

 