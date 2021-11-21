Mandya: Woman's body found in canal, murder suspected

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Nov 21 2021, 20:33 ist
  • updated: Nov 22 2021, 00:26 ist

A 22-year-old woman, who had one missing, was found dead in a canal. Sandhya (22), daughter of Srikantaswamy of Dyavapatna village in the taluk was allegedly murdered by her husband Shadakshari of Hagalahalli in Maddur taluk, according to police.

She was living with her parents as the couple had differences. She went missing on November 16. Her father lodged a missing complaint on November 17. The police detained the husband and interrogated. He confessed to the crime, said the police.

He claimed that he had taken her to Kunduru betta, murdered and disposed of the body at Chottanahalli canal. He tried to end his life by consuming poison. He was treated at the Mandya district hospital, said police.

