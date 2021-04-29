MCC presents Rs 6.13 cr surplus budget

The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) presented a Rs 6.13 crore surplus budget for the year 2020-21, with a total revenue of Rs 646.95 crore and expenses of Rs 981 crore. The opening balance is Rs 34.07 crore.

With the outbreak of Covid-19, for the first time, the budget was virtually presented by Chairperson of the Tax, Finance and Appeals standing committee M S Shobha, on Thursday.

In the light of the Covid pandemic, the MCC has reserved Rs 6.50 crore to contain the spread of the infection and to offer treatment to economically poor people. It has decided to give Rs 5 lakh compensation to a staffer, who dies of Covid. In addition, Rs 7.50 crore is reserved to establish MRI scanning and other testing centres.

The MCC is expecting Rs 188 crore from property tax and khatha transfer. It had collected only Rs 132.16 crore in the last financial year. The MCC had a target to collect Rs 157.70 crore. Under water tax and UGD head, the MCC is anticipating a revenue of Rs 65 crore. Rs 9 crore is expected from trade licence, Rs 4.25 crore from rent and Rs 70.27 crore from government grants.

Shobha proposed to ease the payments of tax with the support of banks. There is a plan to establish cash deposit machines

The MCC has planned to establish a plant, which produces diesel from plastic waste. In addition, the MCC is planning to replace existing vehicles with battery operated vehicles.

The MCC has come up with a proposal to address long-pending solid waste problem through bio-mining methods. Three lakh tonne of waste deposit on 15 acres land in Vidyaranyapuram will be cleared and the MCC has earmarked Rs 14.38 crore for the purpose. In addition, Rs 10 crore is reserved to procure machinery and other equipment for Solid Waste Management plants in Vidyaranyapuram, Kesare and Rayanakere.

Other projects include, beautification of parks, circles, underpass near Jaganmohan Palace, water testing units, illumination of MCC main building round the year as part of the centenary celebration.