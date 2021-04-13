Minors arrested over stone-pelting case on a masjid

Minors arrested in Mangaluru over stone-pelting case on a masjid

The window panes of a masjid at Janata Colony in Idya village of Surathkal was reportedly damaged in the wee hours of April 4

Two minors in conflict with the law have been apprehended by the Mangaluru city police in connection with a stone-pelting case on a masjid at Surathkal.

The window panes of a masjid at Janata Colony in Idya village of Surathkal was reportedly damaged in the wee hours of April 4 following pelting of stones, said DCP (Law and Order) Hariram Shankar.

He said that a team of officers led by the Surathkal Police Inspector and SI verified all the CC cameras in the Janata colony and collected information on the stone pelters.

Based on the CC camera footage, the police were successful in apprehending two minors from Kuthethoor. The minors were produced before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) for further action. A two-wheeler used by the children in conflict with the law has also been seized by the police.   

