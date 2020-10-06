Miscreants use urea to poach wild boar

Miscreants poaching wild boar using urea and transporting it has come to light at Koudalli Wildlife range in Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary limits.

However, the three accused abandoned the boar and fled the spot after seeing forest department personnel. As there were complaints that the farmers, in an effort to protect their crops from wild animals, have been erecting solar fencing around their land, the department personnel were patrolling the villages, at the fringes of the forest.

They found three people carrying a big sack. The trio escaped abandoning the bag and the two-wheeler, upon seeing the personnel. Upon checking the bag, they found that the boar has been killed feeding water laced with urea, that is used as a pesticide.