Missing Hosakote doctor traced in Hirisave

Missing Hosakote taluk health officer traced in Hirisave

Gayathri G R
Gayathri G R, Hirisave (Hassan dist) ,
  • Dec 18 2020, 22:36 ist
  • updated: Dec 18 2020, 22:48 ist
Missing Hosakote Taluk Health Officer Dr Manjunath was handed over to Tumakuru police at Hirisave in Hassan district on Friday. DH PHOTO

Hosakote Taluk Health Officer Dr Manjunath, who was reported to be missing, was found in Hirisave, Hassan district, on Friday. Hirisave police took him into
custody.

Dr Manjunath had gone missing a day after he conducted a raid on a private hospital and recovered Rs 10 lakh worth medicines stored and sold illegally, on December 15. His family members had lodged a missing complaint with the police.

Hirisave police, who received information that he was travelling in a car from Hassan, on National Highway 75, intercepted the vehicle near Hassan-Mandya border toll. They alerted the higher officials and later handed him over to Tumakuru district police.

When contacted, sub-inspector Srinivas said that he has no information as the probe is being conducted at the police station, where the case is registered.

