MLAs, MPs pay homage to Mangaluru air crash victims on 11th anniversary

On May 22, 2010, Air India Express flight IX 812 from Dubai overshot the table-top runway and plunged into a gorge before bursting into flames

  • May 22 2021, 16:50 ist
  • updated: May 22 2021, 16:50 ist
District-in-charge minister Kota Srinivas Poojary places a wreath at the Mangaluru air crash memorial site in Kuloor-Thannirubhavi on Saturday. Credit: DH Photo

Dakshina Kannada (DK) district administration observed the 11th anniversary of the Mangaluru air crash, which had claimed the lives of 158 people, by placing wreaths at the memorial site in Kuloor-Thannirubhavi on Saturday.

District -in-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary, DK MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, Mangaluru Mayor Premananda Shetty, MLA Vedavyasa Kamath, among others, paid floral tributes at the spot.

On May 22, 2010, Air India Express flight IX 812 from Dubai overshot the table-top runway and plunged into a gorge before bursting into flames. Only eight passengers survived the crash. Twelve bodies could not be identified. After DNA tests failed, the 12 bodies were buried at the site near Kuloor bridge, adjacent to River Phalguni.

