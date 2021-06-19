MLC Pradeep Shettar asks BJP leaders not to chase power

In the wake of dissident activities within the Karnatake unit of the BJP and issues of leadership change, MLC Pradeep Shettar on Saturday suggested elected representatives of the party not to chase power, saying the party itself would recognise their efforts at a suitable time.

"Jagadish Shettar and Pralhad Joshi also never worked to occupy powerful positions, but the party itself accorded them important posts. I also did not expect BJP's ticket to context in MLC elections, but the party gave me the opportunity," he said.

"We are not afraid of anybody, and we are committed to the party. Senior leaders have already stated that action would be taken against those indulged in activities damaging the government and the party," Shettar added.