MP Sumalatha visits KRS dam for inspection

MP A Sumalatha, who is on a two-day tour of Mandya district, arrived at the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) dam, Srirangapatna, on Wednesday.

She is on an inspection of the ongoing repair works and replacement of sluice gates at the dam.

Her visit to the dam gains importance following her recent statements where she allegedly pointed out cracks on the dam due to rampant mining in the region.

As a precautionary measure, police security has been beefed up at the dam.

Except the MP and officials, no one else will be allowed at the dam during the inspection, said sources.

She will also hold a meeting with the officials of Cauvery Neeravari Nigam on the safety of the dam.