MUDA plans BDA model housing complex in Mysuru

The Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) is planning to build multi-storeyed housing complexes on the lines of Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA), to provide quality houses at affordable prices in Mysuru.

A delegation, led by Mysuru District In-charge Minister S T Somashekar, MUDA Chairman H V Rajeev, inspected the residential complexes developed by BDA at Kommaghatta in Kengeri, Bengaluru.

The authorities inspected the design and structure of the residential complexes. MUDA Commissioner K Natesh and the technical team obtained necessary details from the BDA officers and engineers.

Rajeev said, "MUDA has planned to construct 6,000 to 8,000 houses on the outskirts of Mysuru and near Ring Road. MUDA will gather people’s opinion in this regard before taking up the project and measures will be taken to construct more number of houses."

The BDA has developed two and three bedroom houses and the team members obtained details such as technology used for the construction, locations where the houses were constructed and response from the people and plans to minimise the construction cost.

The authorities also gathered information about elevator lifts, stair case, rainwater harvesting unit, roads, underground drainage system and other infrastructure. Rajeev also interacted with the residents and obtained information about the design and the facilities available.

Rajeev told that Minister S T Somashekar and MUDA want to provide quality houses to the common people at affordable prices. MUDA aims at constructing the complexes using advanced technology to ensure quality. “We have obtained all the information about the structures and how construction was taken up,” he said.

The chairman thanked S T Somashekar for taking an initiative to interact with the BDA officials. The civic works would be taken up quickly under the Minister’s leadership, he said.

Minister Somashekar said, "Initially, Rajeev had proposed to construct apartments but, we have decided to provide quality houses to the people at affordable prices. The MUDA team will also inspect a few other projects and take measures to construct houses with a proper plan in Mysuru."