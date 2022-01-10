Munenakoppa calls Cong's Mekedatu march a poll gimmick

The local police have registered FIRs against Shivakumar, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah and others for violating prohibitory orders

Manjunath Hegde Bomnalli
Manjunath Hegde Bomnalli, DHNS, Hubballi,
  • Jan 10 2022, 14:21 ist
  • updated: Jan 10 2022, 14:21 ist
Shankar Patil Munenakoppa. Credit: DH File Photo

Handloom, Textile and Sugar Minister Shankar Patil Munenakoppa on Monday alleged that the Congress is holding 'Padayatra' on Mekedatu issue just for publicity, keeping the next elections, including BBMP polls, in view.

Also read: Congress Mekedatu march: 35 leaders booked, CM Bommai says law will act

"People are watching how the Congress is adamant in holding the 'Padayatra' even when Covid guidelines are in place. They could have discussed the Mekedatu issue under some rule during the Winter Session of the State Legislature which concluded recently," he said.

The state government is capable to handle the situation. Chief Minister has already given some instructions to officials, and he would make a suitable decision, Munenakoppa added.

Shankar Patil Munenakoppa
Karnataka
Mekedatu padayatra
Mekedatu
Congress
BJP
Indian Politics

