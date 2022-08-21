K'taka: Murder accused allowed to stay with lover

Murder accused in Dharwad allowed to stay in lodge with lover; case filed against cops

Bachcha Khan was earlier arrested in Hubballi in connection with the murder case of Irfan aka Fruit Irfan

IANS
IANS, Dharwad (Karnataka),
  • Aug 21 2022, 12:24 ist
  • updated: Aug 21 2022, 12:24 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A shocking incident of police facilitating stay of a murder accused in private lodge with his lover has come to light in Dharwad city of Karnataka, police said on Sunday.

According to police, Ballary police had brought Bachcha Khan, an accused in a murder case, to produce him before a court in Dharwad on Saturday.

After producing him before the court, the police before going back, allowed the accused to stay in a hotel room with his lover. The cops also stood guard at the place, according to police.

The lover of Bachcha Khan had arrived from Bengaluru and was waiting at the room for him beforehand. However, Hubballi Gokula Road Police station sleuths had gathered information about the cops violating laws and allowing a murder accused to stay with his lover in a lodge.

The sleuths had conducted raids and took Bachcha Khan into their custody. The case has also been registered against the cops in this connection.

Bachcha Khan was earlier arrested in Hubballi in connection with the murder case of Irfan aka Fruit Irfan. Further investigation in the matter is on.

