Mysuru administration takes strict measures to curb Covid-19 spread

The Mysuru district administration and police have intensified measures to contain the spread of Covid-19. Despite the lockdown, cases of Covid-19 are increasing in the district.
While the vegetable markets have been closed, the police have taken strict measures to check the unnecessary movement of the people.
The police are imposing a fine and seizing vehicles in case of unnecessary movements.
