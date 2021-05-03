Mysuru takes strict measures to curb Covid spread

Mysuru administration takes strict measures to curb Covid-19 spread

DHNS
DHNS, Mysuru,
  • May 03 2021, 15:02 ist
  • updated: May 03 2021, 15:02 ist
Credit: DH Photo

The Mysuru district administration and police have intensified measures to contain the spread of Covid-19. Despite the lockdown, cases of Covid-19 are increasing in the district.

While the vegetable markets have been closed, the police have taken strict measures to check the unnecessary movement of the people.

The police are imposing a fine and seizing vehicles in case of unnecessary movements.

 

