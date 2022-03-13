Mysuru college's 'sane'tary step: Menstrual leave for women staffers

In a rare gesture, a Mysuru-based college announced that its women staffers can avail a day’s leave during menstruation to mark International Women’s Day, recently. This will be in addition to their casual leaves.

P Jayachandra Raju, chairman of Daksha College under Global Education Trust (GET), said it is a step towards creating a meaningful change in work environment.

Raju said Daksha College has been experimenting and adopting best practices since its inception in 2017.

“We have a dedicated health centre. Following the pandemic, a nurse was appointed. She is available round the clock for first aid and emergency care,” he said.

Head of the department (HoD) of commerce, GETS Academy, G N Shobha said, “My institution made all female employees proud for being a part of it, by understanding our pain and stress. Earlier, we used to suffer silently during our periods, though we required physical and mental rest”.

Mahalakshmi Mayya, economics lecturer, Daksha PU College, said: “During their periods, women go through menstrual cramps, mood swings, tiredness and uneasiness. The leave helps us a lot, so that we can take sufficient rest and consume nutritious food. I wish every institution implements it soon”.

Raju said, “we always hope to stand out as an institution by empowering and facilitating women staffers and students,” he said.

Principal Abhishek said, “Our mission is to create a meaningful change in the work environment. Women employees of Daksha College can now avail of menstrual leave as they suffer from physical discomfort and emotional agony and thus need rest, during that time. They can avail of the menstrual day off as a ‘personal leave’.”

