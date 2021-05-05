Mysuru DC rubbishes Chamarajanagar DC's allegations of controlling oxygen supply

Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri rubbished the allegation made by Chamarajnagar Deputy Commissioner M R Ravi that she controlled the oxygen supply to the southern district.

In a communication, Sindhuri has denied the allegation and mentioned the matter is under inquiry as per orders of the state government. However, Chamarajnagar Deputy Commissioner, without waiting for the enquiry to be completed, has continued to make false allegations against Deputy Commissioner Mysuru in the media.

Sindhuri has stated that as Deputy Commissioner, Mysuru, she did not ration or control oxygen supplies to Chamarajanagar or any other district.

The oxygen supplies to a district are entirely between the supplier/re-filler and the district. Another Deputy Commissioner has no role or authority in the same. For example Mysuru oxygen supplies are from Ballari. "If supplier from Ballari supplies less, I cannot blame Deputy Commissioner Ballari," she mentioned.

The DC also stated it is the responsibility of the district to manage its own oxygen supplies. If any supplier does not supply or district needs are not met then supervision and correction is by the State level officers.

The DC Chamarajnagar should have coordinated with the state-level officers and got his supplies. He failed to do that and is now blaming DC Mysuru, she said.

As a matter of fact Mysuru district, upon emergency request from Chamarajnagar, took 40 oxygen cylinders out of the District Hospital on May 1 night and sent it to Chamarajanagar, Sindhuri mentioned.