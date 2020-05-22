'Mysuru safe; close watch on travellers'

Ranjith K V
Ranjith K V, Mysuru,
  • May 22 2020, 21:37 ist
  • updated: May 22 2020, 21:39 ist
District In-charge Minister S T Somashekar lays foundation stone for a road development work at Hebbal, Vijayanagar in Mysuru on Friday. MLA L Nagendra and corporator Prema Shankaregowda are seen.

District In-charge Minister S T Somashekar said that Mysuru district is safe. “While travellers from other states are under institutional quarantine, travellers from Mandya are closely watched,” he said.

The minister was speaking to reporters, after laying foundation stone to road development work at Vijayanagar, under Chamaraja Assembly segment in the city on Friday.

Covid-19 is under control in the district and the district administration has taken all measures to contain the spread of infection. The authorities concerned are monitoring the people entering from other states and also from Mandya, he said.

The minister said that the police are on high alert and are watching the people in mufti. “I will urge Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa not to remove check-posts between Mandya and Mysuru for another few days. The Covid-19 cases are on a rise in Mandya and the chances of spreading to Mysuru is high. Thus, all possible measures will be taken to contain the spread of the infection,” he said.

When asked about reopening of Jubilant Generics he said that he is not aware about it and learnt through media reports.

The government has taken all measures to ensure social distance among people while travelling in KSRTC buses and trains. The passengers are scanned before boarding and are directed to maintain social distance and to wear masks.

The state government has allowed marriage ceremonies on Sundays. But, not more than 50 people can participate in the programme. The marriage parties should ensure all precautionary measures during the event, he said.

somashekar
Mysuru

