New faces in Cabinet to accelerate pace of works: Min

'New faces in Cabinet to accelerate pace of works'

I have many challenges before me, the legislator said

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Udupi,
  • Aug 08 2021, 11:55 ist
  • updated: Aug 08 2021, 11:55 ist
Karnataka BJP legislator and the government’s chief whip V Sunil Kumar. Credit: Facebook/@VSunilKumarForBjpMlaKarkala

Energy Minister V Sunil Kumar said new faces were appointed as ministers to accelerate the pace of works and implement the PM Narendra Modi style of administration in Karnataka.

“I have been entrusted with a ‘power’ful portfolio and will discharge my duties effectively. I will try to work for the betterment of the party and the government,” he told media persons in Karkala on Saturday.

“The Energy department in the past was held by D K Shivakumar and Shobha Karandlaje. I have many challenges before me. Along with Energy, I have also been entrusted with the department of Kannada and Culture,” he said. “I had not mounted any pressure on the CM. After the oath-taking ceremony, I had informed the CM that I will manage any portfolio entrusted to me,” he said. Sunil said he will make honest efforts to fulfill the long-pending demand of including Tulu in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

Karnataka
Indian Politics
BJP
basavaraj bommai

