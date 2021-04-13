No change in exam timetable of MU, university says

The university urged students not to panic or believe rumours

Naina J A
Naina J A
  • Apr 13 2021, 23:03 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2021, 23:03 ist
Mangalore University Registrar (Evaluation) Dr P L Dharma has said that there is no change in the timetable of UG exams in affiliated colleges of Mangalore University jurisdiction from April 14.

The students should not panic and believe in the rumours, the authorities said. The Mangalore University had postponed the scheduled exams from April 7 till April 12, following the strike by KSRTC employees. However, the scheduled exams from April 15 will continue without any changes, said Registrar Evaluation.

