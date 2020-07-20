No entry for devotees at Karnataka's B R Hill temple on Saturdays

The Religious Endowment department has temporarily restricted the entry of devotees to the Biligiri Rangana Betta (B R Hill) temple and other temples in the taluk, on Saturdays, during the month of Shravana, as a precautionary measure in the wake of the pandemic.

The month of Shravana begins from Tuesday (July 22). As a large number of people visit Ranganatha temple on every Saturday, during Shravana, the taluk administration has taken the decision to restrict the devotees to the temple for a month.

Thousands of devotees visit the temple every year. However, this year, they would not be allowed to the temple on Saturdays. They can visit the temple on the other days, but only during the stipulated time. It has been a custom for people to offer their crop produce to the deity. A festive atmosphere prevails in the during this month.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

"With Covd-19 cases on the rise, the devotees should observe the rituals by staying home on Saturdays. Rituals can be followed in a meaningful manner", said temple executive officer S M Venkatesh Prasad.