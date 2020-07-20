Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on July 20

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on July 20

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 11,09,894; death toll stands at 27,517 as of July 20

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 20 2020, 07:13 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2020, 07:13 ist
A health worker wearing a Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) suit takes a swab sample from a bus passenger for a COVID-19 coronavirus test at a makeshift test point at Sanathal, on the outskirts of Ahmedabad on July 17, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected more than 10 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left nearly 6 lakh people dead globally.

 

 

On July 5, India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus, globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact: 

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 11,09,894 as of July 19

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 27,517

StatesPositive casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands1980
Arunachal Pradesh6503
Assam2291853
Bihar25,136208
Chandigarh70012
Chhattisgarh523324
Dadar and Nagar Haveli4621
Daman and Diu1401
Goa348422
Gujarat48.4412,147
Haryana26,164344
Himachal Pradesh145711
Jharkhand555249
Karnataka59,6251,331
Kerala12,48040
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh22,600721
Maharashtra31045511,596
Manipur1,9110
Meghalaya4182
Mizoram2840
Nagaland9780
Delhi1,21,5823,597
Puducherry199928
Punjab10100254
Rajasthan29,434559
Sikkim2750
Tamil Nadu1,70,6932,403
Telangana43780415
Tripura23665
Uttar Pradesh49,7631,146
Uttarakhand4,51552
West Bengal42,4871,076
Odisha17,43791
Andhra Pradesh49,650642
Jammu and Kashmir13899244
Ladakh11591
Cases being reassigned to states  

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 6,53,751

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

