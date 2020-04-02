2 from Chamarajanagar visited Nizamuddin, clarifies DC

Only two from Chamarajanagar visited Nizamuddin, not 12, clarifies DC

DHNS
DHNS, Chamarajanagar,
  • Apr 02 2020, 19:48 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2020, 20:44 ist
Representative image.

Deputy Commissioner M R Ravi clarified that only two people from Chamarajanagar visited the religious gathering in Nizamuddin and not 12 people, as informed earlier.

District In-charge Minister S Suresh Kumar had stated that he had information of 12 people from the district who had participated in the religious meeting.

The DC explained that they received three lists from Bengaluru, which had different figures. Upon verification, it has been confirmed that only two had gone to Nizamuddin. One among them is in Bengaluru, the other in Chamarajanagar has been quarantined, he said.

Coronavirus
Chamarajanagar
COVID-19
Nizamuddin
Tablighi Jamaat
