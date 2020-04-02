Only two from Chamarajanagar visited Nizamuddin, not 12, clarifies DC

Deputy Commissioner M R Ravi clarified that only two people from Chamarajanagar visited the religious gathering in Nizamuddin and not 12 people, as informed earlier.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

District In-charge Minister S Suresh Kumar had stated that he had information of 12 people from the district who had participated in the religious meeting.

The DC explained that they received three lists from Bengaluru, which had different figures. Upon verification, it has been confirmed that only two had gone to Nizamuddin. One among them is in Bengaluru, the other in Chamarajanagar has been quarantined, he said.