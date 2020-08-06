Outflow remains at 50K cusec from Kabini

The outflow from Kabini Dam in Beechanahalli in H D Kote taluk, remained at 50,600 cusec as on Thursday evening, while the inflow was 40,546 cusec.

The water is being released to River Kapila and canal. The maximum storage capacity of the dam is 19.52 tmc ft and the dam has 16.40 tmc ft water as on Thursday.

The water level has reached 2,278.87 ft as against the maximum level of 2,284 ft. However, the officials of the Kabini Reservoir have decided to maintain the water level at 2,280 ft, as a precautionary measure.

The office of the Executive Engineer, Kabini Reservoir, has issued a flood alert, asking the people residing in villages downstream, to move to safer places.

District In-charge Minister S T Somashekar has directed the district administration to be prepared to tackle floods. The minister has directed the district administration to make arrangements to shift the villagers to safe areas and also be prepared to set up relief centres.

He also stressed to follow safety measures such as social distance and provide masks at the relief centres. Arrangements should be made to provide necessary medical facility for the victims at the camp, the minister directed. The minister also directed to form teams to attend the emergency works.