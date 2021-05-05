Oxygen tragedy: Police raid offices, recover documents

Oxygen tragedy: Police raid offices, recover documents

Gayathri G R
Gayathri G R, Chamarajanagar,
  • May 05 2021, 22:06 ist
  • updated: May 05 2021, 22:31 ist

The police conducted a raid at five places and recovered documents in connection with the oxygen shortage deaths at the district hospital in Chamarajanagar on Wednesday.

Raids were conducted at the offices of district administration, district health officer, district surgeon and medical college dean. Documents related to the incident were seized.

It is said that district health officer Dr M C Ravi collapsed during the raid and was admitted to the hospital. However, the health officials said, Dr Ravi was under pressure during the last few days and collapsed. He is advised rest.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Oxygen tragedy
Chamarajanagar
Police
documents

Related videos

What's Brewing

Woman from Mali gives birth to 9 babies in Morocco

Woman from Mali gives birth to 9 babies in Morocco

Explained | How the IPL bio-bubble was breached

Explained | How the IPL bio-bubble was breached

'Romantic solution' to save endangered white abalone

'Romantic solution' to save endangered white abalone

Meet the headmaster tackling Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy

Meet the headmaster tackling Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy

Mamata takes oath as Bengal CM for 3rd consecutive term

Mamata takes oath as Bengal CM for 3rd consecutive term

 