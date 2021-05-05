Oxygen tragedy: Police raid offices, recover documents

The police conducted a raid at five places and recovered documents in connection with the oxygen shortage deaths at the district hospital in Chamarajanagar on Wednesday.

Raids were conducted at the offices of district administration, district health officer, district surgeon and medical college dean. Documents related to the incident were seized.

It is said that district health officer Dr M C Ravi collapsed during the raid and was admitted to the hospital. However, the health officials said, Dr Ravi was under pressure during the last few days and collapsed. He is advised rest.