Parties depute community-wise leaders to woo voters in Basavakalyan and Maski

As the by-election to Basavakalyan and Maski assembly constituencies are crucial for Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and KPCC president D K Shivakumar, both the parties are deputing leaders in a way to woo voters of their respective community. The outcome of the by-election is likely to determine the future of Yediyurappa as chief minister as rumours are rife that a change of leadership may happen post-May 4.

It will also prove KPCC president D K Shivakumar's leadership qualities which is crucial to resurrect the Congress.

Mallikarjun Khuba, a Lingayat, rebelled against the saffron party for not fielding him and is in the fray as an independent candidate. To keep the votes belonging to the Lingayat community intact with the BJP, Housing Minister V Somanna, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and others are camping in Basavakalyan constituency and are holding meetings with village leaders. Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi is also travelling between Basavakalyan and Bengaluru.

To attract Koli-Kabbaliga votes which are in large numbers, the BJP deputed leaders like former minister Baburao Chinchansur who is organising regular meetings of the community leaders.

Nerved after JD(S) fielding a Muslim candidate, the Congress sent minority community leaders like MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan, KPCC working president Saleem Ahmed to safeguard the votes of the Muslim community, the tradition vote bank of the grand old party. Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy has also camped in the segment to campaign for the party candidate. Former minister Bandeppa Kashempur also accompanied Kumaraswamy.

Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah campaigned for two days for Congress candidate Mala B Narayanrao. KPCC president D K Shivakumar held public functions on Friday.

Maski assembly constituency is reserved for the Scheduled Tribes. BJP State vice president B Y Vijayendra has camped in Maski, Social Welfare Minister B Sriramulu is campaigning for the party candidate Pratapgouda Patil. Siddaramaiah, D K Shivakumar and former MP VS Ugrappa have also campaigned in the constituency for candidate Basanagouda Turvihal.